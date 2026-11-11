'I would have exchanged my knee for someone else's' - Dejan Kulusevski reveals he rejected a knee transplant and admits disappointment with people at Tottenham

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Dejan Kulusevski has revealed he turned down a knee transplant over the summer and admitted he was disappointed by people at Tottenham during his long injury nightmare. The Sweden international, who spent more than 500 days on the sidelines, says many at the club were sceptical about his recovery, but insists he has to forgive everything as he prepares for his international comeback.

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Kulusevski turned down knee transplant in the summer

Kulusevski has finally returned to competitive action after more than 500 days out with a serious knee problem, and his rehabilitation involved several setbacks and consultations with medical specialists. Speaking to Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen, the winger revealed that he was advised to undergo a knee transplant over the summer, an option he firmly rejected.

"I spent the whole summer talking to other doctors about having another operation," he said. "It would have been a knee transplant. I would have exchanged my knee for someone else's. I said no. If I'm in pain when I play, then I'll have to play with pain."

Kulusevski disappointed by people at Tottenham

Kulusevski went on to suggest that he did not always feel supported during his time out, with doubts about his recovery even coming from inside the club. He added: "There were many who didn't believe it, many were sceptical. Even at the club. I've been disappointed in people during this period, but at the same time I have to forgive everything.

"Sometimes you wish you'd received more help and so on. But at the same time, I understand we're all part of a business."

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Spurs medical department under fresh scrutiny

Kulusevski's comments add further scrutiny to Tottenham's medical department, which has faced severe criticism over the last two years. Several first-team players have endured lengthy absences, with fitness problems repeatedly affecting the club's ability to keep a settled squad, while supporters and pundits have already been asking questions about player welfare and recovery methods.

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Kulusevski is not the first Spurs player to cast doubt on the department. Former captain Cristian Romero chose to have treatment for an injury away from the club in Argentina, and notably left the medical staff out when he thanked people in a social media post.

Kulusevski set for Sweden comeback against Bosnia

Kulusevski is back in the Sweden squad for the first time in two years, and he expects to play around 30 minutes in each of this week's Nations League games, against Bosnia and Herzegovina at Strawberry Arena on Saturday and Poland away on Tuesday.

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"It's better than zero, so I'm happy," he said. A win over Bosnia would secure top spot in the group and promotion to League A.