The festive season in the UK brings with it a tradition unlike any other: the PDC World Darts Championship 2025.

As the pinnacle of the professional darts calendar, this event transforms London's iconic Alexandra Palace. For darts enthusiasts and newcomers alike, securing tickets to this prestigious championship offers a chance to witness history unfold as the world's best players battle for the coveted Sid Waddell Trophy.

The 2025/2026 edition promises to be particularly electrifying, following the sensational rise of teenage sensation Luke Littler, who made history by becoming the youngest World Champion in 2025 at just 17 years old. All eyes will be on 'The Nuke' as he aims to defend his title amidst a field of 96 global competitors.

GOAL is your ultimate guide, providing you with all the essential information on dates, venues, how to buy, and, crucially, how to secure the cheapest tickets available right now.

When is the PDC World Darts Championship 2025?

The PDC World Darts Championship is an annual spectacle spanning the Christmas and New Year period. The 2025/2026 tournament is scheduled to take place from Thursday, December 11, 2025, to Saturday, January 3, 2026.

This multi-week event will once again be held at the iconic Alexandra Palace in London, which has been its home since 2008.

PDC World Darts Championship 2025/26 Dates & Schedule

Date Name Tickets Thu, Dec 11 2025 - 19:00 GMT PDC World Darts Championship - Opening Night Tickets Fri, Dec 12 2025 - 12:30 GMT PDC World Darts Championship - Afternoon Session Tickets Fri, Dec 12 2025 - 19:00 GMT PDC World Darts Championship - Evening Session Tickets Sat, Dec 13 2025 - 12:30 GMT PDC World Darts Championship - Afternoon Session Tickets Sat, Dec 13 2025 - 19:00 GMT PDC World Darts Championship - Evening Session Tickets Sun, Dec 14 2025 - 12:30 GMT PDC World Darts Championship - Afternoon Session Tickets Sun, Dec 14 2025 - 19:00 GMT PDC World Darts Championship - Evening Session Tickets Mon, Dec 15 2025 - 12:30 GMT PDC World Darts Championship - Afternoon Session (Round 1) Tickets Mon, Dec 15 2025 - 19:00 GMT PDC World Darts Championship - Evening Session (Round 1) Tickets Tue, Dec 16 2025 - 12:30 GMT PDC World Darts Championship - Afternoon Session (Round 1) Tickets Tue, Dec 16 2025 - 19:00 GMT PDC World Darts Championship - Evening Session (Round 1) Tickets Wed, Dec 17 2025 - 12:30 GMT PDC World Darts Championship - Afternoon Session (Round 1) Tickets Wed, Dec 17 2025 - 19:00 GMT PDC World Darts Championship - Evening Session (Round 1) Tickets Thu, Dec 18 2025 - 12:30 GMT PDC World Darts Championship - Afternoon Session (Round 1) Tickets Thu, Dec 18 2025 - 19:00 GMT PDC World Darts Championship - Evening Session (Round 1) Tickets Fri, Dec 19 2025 - 12:30 GMT PDC World Darts Championship - Afternoon Session (Round 1) Tickets Fri, Dec 19 2025 - 19:00 GMT PDC World Darts Championship - Evening Session (Round 1) Tickets Sat, Dec 20 2025 - 12:30 GMT PDC World Darts Championship - Afternoon Session (Round 2) Tickets Sat, Dec 20 2025 - 19:00 GMT PDC World Darts Championship - Evening Session (Round 2) Tickets Sun, Dec 21 2025 - 12:30 GMT PDC World Darts Championship - Afternoon Session (Round 2) Tickets Sun, Dec 21 2025 - 19:00 GMT PDC World Darts Championship - Evening Session (Round 2) Tickets Mon, Dec 22 2025 - 12:30 GMT PDC World Darts Championship - Afternoon Session (Round 2) Tickets Mon, Dec 22 2025 - 19:00 GMT PDC World Darts Championship - Evening Session (Round 2) Tickets Tue, Dec 23 2025 - 12:30 GMT PDC World Darts Championship - Afternoon Session (Round 2) Tickets Tue, Dec 23 2025 - 19:00 GMT PDC World Darts Championship - Evening Session (Round 2) Tickets Sat, Dec 27 2025 - 12:30 GMT PDC World Darts Championship - Afternoon Session (Round 3) Tickets Sat, Dec 27 2025 - 19:00 GMT PDC World Darts Championship - Evening Session (Round 3) Tickets Sun, Dec 28 2025 - 12:30 GMT PDC World Darts Championship - Afternoon Session (Round 3) Tickets Sun, Dec 28 2025 - 19:00 GMT PDC World Darts Championship - Evening Session (Round 3) Tickets Mon, Dec 29 2025 - 12:30 GMT PDC World Darts Championship - Afternoon Session (Round 3) Tickets Mon, Dec 29 2025 - 19:00 GMT PDC World Darts Championship - Evening Session (Round 3 & 4) Tickets Tue, Dec 30 2025 - 12:30 GMT PDC World Darts Championship - Afternoon Session (Round 4) Tickets Tue, Dec 30 2025 - 19:00 GMT PDC World Darts Championship - Evening Session (Round 4) Tickets Thu, Jan 01 2026 - 12:30 GMT PDC World Darts Championship - Afternoon Session (Quarter-Finals) Tickets Thu, Jan 01 2026 - 19:00 GMT PDC World Darts Championship - Evening Session (Quarter-Finals) Tickets Fri, Jan 02 2026 - 19:00 GMT PDC World Darts Championship - Evening Session (Semi-Finals) Tickets Sat, Jan 03 2026 - 20:00 GMT PDC World Darts Championship - Final Tickets

Where to buy PDC World Darts Championship 2025 tickets?

For the most reliable and official ticket purchases, the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) strongly advises fans to only buy tickets from official box offices advertised on their website.

The official ticketing partner for the PDC World Darts Championship is SeeTickets. This is the primary point of sale for standard table and tier seating.

Given the immense popularity of the event, standard tickets often sell out incredibly quickly, making it challenging to secure them through the initial general sale.

In addition to standard tickets, a range of premium experiences and hospitality packages are available for those looking for an enhanced darts experience. These packages often include prime seating, access to exclusive lounges, complimentary food and beverages, and other VIP amenities. The official PDC hospitality provider is Pitch Experiences.

If primary tickets are sold out, SeeTickets also operates an official fan-to-fan resale platform for standard tickets. This platform ensures that tickets are resold at face value and remain linked to the original booking, offering a secure option for fans looking for legitimate resales.

Third party providers like StubHub can also be a way into the PDC World Darts Championship. The PDC advises against purchasing tickets from unauthorised third-party resale websites. Always proceed with caution if considering unofficial resale options.

How much are PDC World Darts Championship 2025 tickets?

Standard table and tier seating tickets for the 2025/26 event typically go on sale months in advance and, as seen in previous years, they sell out almost immediately.

However, if you're exploring other avenues, some resale platforms like StubHub indicate prices from around £145.

For a guaranteed entry and a premium experience, hospitality packages offer a different price point. These can start from approximately £270 per person, offering benefits like VIP fast-track access, premium seating, pre-event dining, and unlimited drinks. The price will vary significantly based on the chosen package, with Platinum and Gold options offering more luxurious inclusions.

Upcoming schedule and dates of the PDC World Darts Championship

The 2025/26 PDC World Darts Championship will run from early December 2025 through to early January 2026. The action will kick off on December 11, 2025, and conclude with the grand final on January 3, 2026.

The tournament begins with several days of first-round matches, often featuring both afternoon and evening sessions. As the competition progresses, the number of sessions and matches per day will condense, culminating in the highly anticipated final in the new year.

Fans can expect a continuous stream of world-class darts action throughout the festive period, with breaks usually limited to Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year's Eve (though this can vary slightly each year).

When are PDC World Darts Championship tickets released?

Tickets for the PDC World Darts Championship are typically released in phases, often several months before the event.

The most sought-after tickets usually go on sale first through an exclusive pre-sale window for PDCTV Annual Members. Members could purchase a limited number of tickets per session.

Following the members' pre-sale, any remaining tickets would typically proceed to a general public sale or ballot.

However, due to unprecedented demand in recent years, standard table and tier seat tickets for popular sessions have often sold out entirely during the pre-sale phase, meaning no public ballot or general sale took place.

For those interested in hospitality packages, these are often available earlier and for a longer duration through official hospitality partners. It's advisable to register your interest or sign up for waitlists with these providers to receive early notifications.

How can I get PDC World Darts Championship tickets?

Securing tickets to the PDC World Darts Championship requires a strategic approach due to overwhelming demand. Here's a breakdown of the best ways to get your hands on tickets: