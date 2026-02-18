The road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup is well underway, and the thrill of the qualifiers is capturing the hearts of football fans across the globe.

For the first time ever, 48 teams will compete for the ultimate prize in international football, making the qualification process more intense and exciting than ever before. From the historic rivalries of Europe to the passionate clashes in South America, every match is a crucial step towards glory in the tournament hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

GOAL has you covered with all the essential information on how to buy tickets, find the best prices, and ensure you don't miss a moment of your country's quest for World Cup qualification.

When are the 2025/26 World Cup Qualifiers?

The qualification campaign is intensifying worldwide, with a crucial international window scheduled for this March.

Teams across the world are all in action as they fight to book their place at the 2026 tournament.

Date and Time Fixture Location Tickets March 26

20:45 CET Italy vs. Northern Ireland Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia, Bergamo Tickets March 26

20:45 CET Wales vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff Tickets March 26

20:45 CET Ukraine vs. Sweden Mestalla Stadium, Valencia (Neutral) Tickets March 26

20:45 CET Poland vs. Albania PGE Narodowy, Warsaw Tickets March 26

18:00 CET Türkiye vs. Romania Atatürk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul Tickets March 26

20:45 CET Slovakia vs. Kosovo Tehelné pole, Bratislava Tickets March 26

20:45 CET Denmark vs. North Macedonia Parken Stadium, Copenhagen Tickets March 26

20:45 CET Czech Republic vs. Republic of Ireland Eden Arena, Prague Tickets March 26

20:00 Local New Caledonia vs. Jamaica Estadio Akron, Zapopan, MEX Tickets March 26

17:00 Local Bolivia vs. Suriname Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe, MEX Tickets March 31

TBD UEFA Path A Final (ITA/NIR vs. WAL/BIH) TBD (Winner of Semi-Final) Tickets March 31

TBD UEFA Path B Final (UKR/SWE vs. POL/ALB) TBD (Winner of Semi-Final) Tickets March 31

TBD UEFA Path C Final (SVK/KOS vs. TUR/ROU) TBD (Winner of Semi-Final) Tickets March 31

TBD UEFA Path D Final (CZE/IRL vs. DEN/MKD) TBD (Winner of Semi-Final) Tickets March 31

15:00 Local DR Congo vs. Path 1 SF Winner Estadio Akron, Zapopan, MEX Tickets March 31

21:00 Local Iraq vs. Path 2 SF Winner Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe, MEX Tickets

Where to buy World Cup Qualifiers tickets?

Tickets for the World Cup qualifiers are typically released in stages. The primary source for tickets is the official football association of the home nation for any given match.

For example, to see England play at Wembley, you would go through the official FA website. These tickets are often released first to members of the official supporters' club before a general sale period.

However, for high-demand matches, tickets can sell out almost instantly. This is where resale sites become your best friend. Secondary platforms like SeatPick offer a way to buy tickets from other fans. These sites are marketplaces, meaning you can often find tickets right up until match day.

How much are World Cup Qualifiers tickets?

The price of tickets for World Cup qualifiers varies dramatically depending on several factors: the fixture, the location, the category of seating, and the point of purchase.

Officially sold tickets through national FAs can be quite affordable, sometimes starting as low as £20-£30 for less glamorous fixtures. However, for a major clash like Brazil vs. Argentina or England vs. Kosovo, face-value prices will be significantly higher and will sell out extremely fast.

On resale platforms like SeatPick, you might pay above face value. The upside is that you can also find bargains, especially for less popular games or closer to kick-off, when sellers might drop their prices to ensure they don't go unused.

Currently, you can find tickets on resale sites for some fixtures for as little as $12, while premium seats for marquee matchups could run into several hundred pounds. The key is to compare prices across different platforms and be flexible with your seating choices if you're on a budget.

Are World Cup Qualifiers tickets sold out?

It's a common misconception that tickets are impossible to get once the official sale is over. While it's true that popular matches sell out quickly through the official channels, the resale market almost always has availability.

Sites like SeatPick specialize in providing a platform for fans to buy and sell tickets, resulting in a constant flow of inventory. Even for a game that is officially sold out, you will likely find a range of ticket options on these websites. So, if you've missed the general sale, don't despair. Your chance to be at the game is far from over.

We recommend checking the resale platforms regularly, as prices and availability can change. This is the best way to ensure you don't miss out on seeing your team fight for a place at the 2026 World Cup.

What countries have qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026?

With countries across the world taking their regions on to fight for a place in the World Cup next year, there are 18 spots that have been snapped up for the tournament.

Teams who have qualified include:

Co-hosts : Canada, Mexico, USA

: Canada, Mexico, USA AFC : Australia, IR Iran, Uzbekistan, Jordan, Korea Republic, Japan

: Australia, IR Iran, Uzbekistan, Jordan, Korea Republic, Japan CAF : Morocco, Tunisia

: Morocco, Tunisia CONMEBOL : Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay

: Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay OFC: New Zealand

What countries are up for World Cup qualification?

With hosts Canada, Mexico, and the United States having already qualified, the battle for the remaining 45 spots at the 2026 World Cup is in full swing. As of October 2025, dozens of nations across the globe are still in the hunt. Here is a precise breakdown of the teams still competing in each continental confederation.

UEFA (Europe)

The European qualifiers group stage is well underway. 54 nations are competing for 16 spots, split across 12 groups. The teams still in contention are:

Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, England, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Republic of Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Northern Ireland, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Scotland, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, Wales

CONMEBOL (South America)

The famously competitive South American qualification sees all 10 nations competing in a single group for up to seven potential spots. The participating countries are:

Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela.

AFC (Asia)

The Asian qualifiers have reached the crucial third round, where 18 teams are competing for up to nine potential spots. The remaining nations are:

Australia, Bahrain, China, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Japan, Jordan, Kyrgyzstan, North Korea, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan.

CAF (Africa)

The African group stage features 53 nations competing for up to 10 spots. The nations still competing are:

Algeria, Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, DR Congo, Djibouti, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Libya, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe.

CONCACAF (North, Central America and Caribbean)

With the hosts qualified, the remaining nations are in the third and final round of qualifying. The 12 teams battling for up to five spots are:

Costa Rica, Cuba, Curaçao, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Panama, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago.

OFC (Oceania)

For the first time, Oceania has a guaranteed spot, with a second nation able to qualify via a play-off. The third round of qualification features these 8 teams: