Wirtz waiting game for Man Utd & Arsenal as teen sensation's father sounds transfer warning

The highly-rated 18-year-old continues to catch the eye at Bayer Leverkusen, but he will not be going anywhere any time soon

Manchester United, Arsenal, Bayern Munich and every other suitor of Florian Wirtz have been warned that they are going to have to play a waiting game in any pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen's teen sensation.

The talented 18-year-old playmaker, who claimed sixth spot on the 2021 Goal NXGN chart, has emerged as one of the hottest prospects in European football.

He is said to be registering on recruitment radars across Europe, with Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund among the others to be closely monitoring his progress, but Wirtz's father claims no change of scenery will be considered until at least 2023.

What has been said?

Hans-Joachim Wirtz, who also acts as his son's agent, told Bild of the interest that continues to build around a top talent: "Florian definitely wants to play a good role in Leverkusen for the next two years.

"What comes next is not yet known. His focus now is only on Bayer and the national team."

Why is Wirtz in demand?

Wirtz saw his stock soar last season as he recorded five goals and six assists for Leverkusen, and that form has carried over into the current campaign, with five goals and four assists registered through just six appearances in all competitions.

Senior international recognition has come his way, with a debut for Germany made off the bench in a 2-0 victory over Liechtenstein on September 2.

Wirtz's style of play has been likened to that of fellow Leverkusen academy graduate Kai Havertz, who is now a £71 million ($97m) Champions League winner on the books at Chelsea.

