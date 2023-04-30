‘Before Winston Churchill was Prime Minister?’ - Erling Haaland leaves Man City boss Pep Guardiola stunned after breaking 92-year-old record

Erling Haaland has become the first player in English football to hit 50 goals since 1931, with Pep Guardiola stunned to learn of that statistic.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Norwegian striker has been a revelation for Manchester City in 2022-23, with a half-century of efforts reached in his debut campaign at the Etihad Stadium during a 2-1 win over Fulham. Haaland opened the scoring in that contest from the penalty spot – matching the all-time best return of 34 strikes across a single Premier League season – and continues to see records tumble around him.

WHAT THEY SAID: City boss Guardiola said when being made aware of the latest mark that Haaland has hit: “Before Winston Churchill was Prime Minister? Wow. Sounds a long time ago. Congratulations to Erling. The best goals to help us achieve what we want still is there.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland’s remarkable haul across all competitions includes six hat-tricks, with his contribution keeping City on course for a potential treble. Guardiola added on seeing the Blues return to the top of the Premier League table with victory over Fulham: "It's important but on Tuesday Arsenal will play. The important is the West Ham game, it's a game in hand. After that we'll be top of the table and it will be more real."

WHAT NEXT? City are due to play host to West Ham on Wednesday, with Haaland then taking on boyhood club Leeds next weekend before tackling Real Madrid in the first leg of a heavyweight Champions League semi-final clash on May 9.