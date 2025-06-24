'I'm a winner!' - Jeremie Frimpong makes confident prediction about replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold as Liverpool right-back after transfer from Bayer Leverkusen

Jeremie Frimpong has confidently predicted he can fill Trent Alexander-Arnold’s boots at Liverpool as he has always been “a winner”.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The Reds moved quickly to fill a void on the right of their defence after seeing Merseyside native Alexander-Arnold run down his contract and complete a transfer to Real Madrid. Netherlands international Frimpong was always Arne Slot’s top target.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

A £29.5 million ($40m) release clause in Frimpong’s contract at Bayer Leverkusen was triggered, allowing him to head for England. He has since been joined at Anfield by the familiar face of £116m ($158m) man Florian Wirtz.

WHAT FRIMPONG SAID

Frimpong believes he can counter the loss of Premier League and Champions League winner Alexander-Arnold, telling Sky Sports: “It's big shoes but it's Liverpool, it's a big team who win trophies for a reason. If you play for Liverpool you have to fill in the shoes and perform. I've always believed in myself. I'm a winner. That's what I'll bring.”

DID YOU KNOW?

The buccaneering 24-year-old, who spent time in Manchester City’s academy system as a youngster, added on taking on a new challenge: “The Premier League is the best league in the world. I grew up in Manchester so I always wanted to come back. It was always the plan.

“I know what being a champion is like at Bayer Leverkusen so joining a champion team is a privilege, especially for Liverpool. To go from watching them to playing for them is crazy. The manager has told me how I can help the team and he really likes me as a player. It's given me extra motivation and belief.”

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL?

Liverpool will be spending part of their pre-season in Asia, before returning to the United Kingdom ahead of a Community Shield clash with FA Cup winners Crystal Palace and a 2025-26 Premier League opener against Bournemouth.