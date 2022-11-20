News Matches
Cristiano Ronaldo

Why Ronaldo transfer to Roma was ‘never a possibility’ despite Man Utd superstar’s ties to Mourinho

Chris Burton
20:00 GMT+3 20/11/2022
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United 2022-23
Cristiano Ronaldo joining Roma over the summer was “never a possibility”, says director of football Tiago Pinto, with rumours without “foundation”.
  • Portuguese wanted out of Old Trafford
  • Return to Serie A was speculated on
  • No deal was done for all-time great

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese superstar, who has continued to force his way towards the exits at Old Trafford in the 2022-23 campaign, had made it clear during the last transfer window that he wanted out. A return to Italy for the former Juventus star was speculated on, with a move to Rome that would have seen Ronaldo reunited with ex-Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho discussed, but such a switch was never on the cards.

WHAT THEY SAID: Pinto has said at the Thinking Football Summit in Portugal: “One of the things that irritates me about Italy is that they are constantly talking about the transfer market. The truth is that Cristiano Ronaldo was never a possibility. These rumours had no foundation, but in Italy they talk every day about three different players linked with your club. I understand it was natural to link us because Mourinho and I are both Portuguese, and so is Cristiano, but as I said, there was never any substance in it.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Potential landing spots for Ronaldo continue to be speculated on at present, with the 37-year-old having burned plenty of bridges in Manchester during an explosive interview that has seen him criticise prominent figures from United’s past and present.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo is into the final year of his contract at Old Trafford, so would be due to hit free agency next summer regardless, but a new club may be sought before that as questions are asked of whether he has taken in his last appearance for Premier League heavyweights.

