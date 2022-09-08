Why did Richarlison cry after Champions League brace for Tottenham? Brazilian explains show of emotion

Richarlison has explained why he broke down in tears after netting a brace for Tottenham in their 2-0 Champions League win over Marseille.

Netted twice against Marseille

Family were in attendance

Fulfilled childhood dream

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian forward, who joined Spurs from Everton for £50 million ($57m) over the summer, opened his goal account for the club in European competition. His family were in attendance to witness a memorable occasion for the 25-year-old, which resulted in a post-game show of emotion.

WHAT THEY SAID: Richarlison said of crying at the final whistle: “My father was here, he has been with me through all my career, he helped me a lot to make my dreams come true. To have him here today was very emotional for me today because he is part of all my success.

“After hearing the anthem I started to smile there. It was my dream as a kid. Being there, listening to the anthem, playing the match, I got very emotional and I was rewarded with scoring these two goals.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Richarlison made his Champions League debut against Marseille and helped Spurs to kick off their group stage campaign with three points when netting twice in the second half against Ligue 1 opposition.

AND WHAT'S MORE: He faces fierce competition for places in Antonio Conte’s squad, with the likes of Harry Kane, Heung-min Son and Dejan Kulusevski also competing for attacking berths.

STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR RICHARLISON? Spurs will be back in Premier League action on Saturday when taking in a testing trip to title holders Manchester City.