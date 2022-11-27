Why was Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou replaced by Munir Mohamedi just before kick off in World Cup clash with Belgium?

Yassine Bounou was absent from the Morocco team at the start of today's World Cup game against Belgium despite being named in the line up.

Bounou, commonly known as Bono, was named on the team sheet for Morocco's World Cup clash against Belgium but didn't play any of the game.

Many fans noticed he was not between the sticks when the game kicked off, leading to questions as to when & why he had been changed for back-up 'keeper Munir Mohamedi.

Here is what GOAL knows so far...

When did Bono get replaced by Mohamedi against Belgium?

Bono was changed before a ball was kicked. He walked out with his teammates and sung the national anthem, but in between that and the team photo there was a delay. It was then that Mohamedi replaced Bono, with several eagle-eyed viewers spotting the change straight away.

BBC commentary team Guy Mowbray and Jermaine Jenas did not notice the change 38 minutes into the match!

Why was Bono unable to play against Belgium?

The BBC noted that Bono appeared to be complaining about an issue with his eyesight before kick-off. The medical team seemingly took the correct precautions and changed him for back up 'keeper Mohamedi immediately.