Explained: Why Mason Mount is stalling on signing new Chelsea contract amid transfer links to Man Utd & Liverpool

Mason Mount is reportedly stalling on the signing of a new contract at Chelsea due to concerns regarding salary and the length of terms on offer.

Current deal due to expire in 2024

No extension agreed at Stamford Bridge

Premier League rivals monitoring situation

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international midfielder, who is a product of the Blues’ famed academy system, is only tied to a deal at Stamford Bridge through to the summer of 2024. Chelsea had been hoping to put an extension in place by now, but no paperwork has been signed.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mount is 24 years of age and has taken in 192 appearances for Chelsea, while representing his country at senior level on 36 occasions. There are suggestions that he has been undervalued at west London in recent seasons, with a sizeable wage increase now being sought that recognises his standing as a senior star.

AND WHAT'S MORE: According to football.london, Mount is yet to be offered assurances that he will be given the terms he craves. It is also claimed that the talented playmaker is wary of committing to the type of long-term deal that has become commonplace under the Todd Boehly-led regime at Chelsea – with there reluctance on his part to agree terms that could take him through to 30 and beyond when the Blues are currently struggling to challenge for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? With questions being asked of his future at Chelsea, Mount is said to have attracted interest from Liverpool and Manchester United. Former Red Devils striker Dimitar Berbatov has told Betfred when asked if the Red Devils should be looking to do a deal: “He’s a talent and I like to see young players making the next step and the next challenge of moving to a bigger club. He’s at a big club already, of course, but let’s say if Manchester United can’t sign Jude Bellingham, then why shouldn’t they sign Mason Mount? He has the talent and he has proven quality. At the end of the day, when you sign new players, you need to ask yourself whether you need them, where are they going to play and who’s not going to play as a result of a new player coming in. The manager needs to have the answers for these questions.”