Why Evan Ferguson is set to snub Man Utd transfer and remain at Brighton

Brighton’s in-demand teenage striker Evan Ferguson is reportedly set to snub transfer interest from the likes of Manchester United.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 18-year-old has seen his stock soar at the Amex Stadium this season while registering seven goals through 16 appearances in all competitions. Those exploits have earned him senior international recognition with the Republic of Ireland.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ferguson scored on his first start for Ireland in their friendly win over Latvia last week and United will send scouts to watch him against France on Monday. Tottenham and Chelsea are also said to be keeping a close eye on the youngster.

AND WHAT'S MORE: While a number of Premier League heavyweights are mulling over moves for Ferguson, The Sun reports that any approaches made this summer will be knocked back. That is because the talented teenager believes his ongoing development will be best served at Brighton – where he is guaranteed to get the regular game he needs.

WHAT NEXT? United are expected to sign another striker when the next transfer window opens, with the likes of Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen figuring prominently in their thoughts. The Red Devils are, however, also being linked with a number of hot prospects – with Ferguson being joined on their radar by Atalanta star Rasmus Hojlund and Benfica frontman Goncalo Ramos.