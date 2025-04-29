Find out why 20-time Premier League champions won't be playing at Club World Cup 2025...

The hype around the Club World Cup 2025 is building up, but Liverpool will not join Manchester City and Chelsea in the revamped international tournament.

FIFA resuscitated the Club World Cup which will first play out in the summer of 2025, hosted by the United States. The expanded 32-team format will see eight groups of four teams each compete to enter the four-round knockout bracket.

Even as teams such as Real Madrid, Manchester City, Chelsea, Juventus, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and others will battle it out in the financially lucrative tournament, the Reds will only remain spectators.

Article continues below

READ MORE: Club World Cup 2025: Full list of qualified teams

Why are Liverpool not in Club World Cup 2025?

The expanded 32-team format for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup was not enough to accommodate Liverpool as the third team to represent England on account of FIFA's two-team-per-nation rule.

Chelsea and Manchester City have qualified based on winning the Champions League in 2020-21 and the 2022-23 seasons, respectively, and European teams' qualification is based on their performances in the Champions League in the pre-determined four-year cycle starting 2020-2021.

Given that Liverpool are ranked higher than Chelsea by UEFA, it would have been a different story if the Reds had beaten Real Madrid in the 2022 Champions League final. Instead, the UEFA ranking did come in handy for Atletico Madrid as Real Madrid won two Champions League titles in the four-season window.

On the other hand, with the summer all to themselves, Arne Slot's side will head over for their pre-season tour of Asia, while Liverpool’s next opportunity to be part of the Club World Cup will be in 2029.

Which teams have qualified for Club World Cup 2025? Full list of slots

Confederation No. of teams Teams AFC 4 Al Hilal, Urawa Red Diamonds, Al Ain, Ulsan HD CAF 4 Al Ahly, Wydad Casablanca, Esperance de Tunis, Mamelodi Sundowns CONCACAF 4 Monterrey, Seattle Sounders, TBD, Pachuca CONMEBOL 6 Palmeiras, Fluminense, Flamengo, Botafogo, River Plate, Boca Juniors OFC 1 Auckland City UEFA 12 Chelsea, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, PSG, Inter, Porto, Benfica, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Red Bull Salzburg CONCACAF (host) 1 Inter Miami

Further reading