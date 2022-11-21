Why were there 14 minutes stoppage time in England vs Iran?

The first half of England’s opening World Cup clash with Iran lasted almost an hour, with 14 minutes of stoppage-time added on.

First-half lasted almost an hour

Iran keeper suffered head injury

Three Lions in complete control

WHAT HAPPENED? The Three Lions had to contend with sweltering conditions in Qatar, with Gareth Southgate’s side having to take in more time on the field than they would have expected to at kick-off. They were, however, able to take complete control of an important contest, with Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling all on target before the break.

WHY WERE THERE 14 MINUTES OF STOPPAGE TIME? There was so much time to add on as Iran’s first-choice goalkeeper,Alireza Beiranvand, suffered a serious head injury in the early exchanges. He required lengthy treatment on the field and was finally replaced after going to ground for a second time and eventually being stretchered from the pitch.

STORY IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT? England enjoyed a dream start to their 2022 World Cup campaign, with goals flowing from the off, and they will want that feel-good factor to carry them through upcoming Group B clashes with the United States and Wales.