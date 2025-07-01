This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
FIFA Club World Cup
Hard Rock Stadium
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Real Madrid vs Juventus FIFA Club World Cup last-16 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

FIFA Club World CupReal MadridJuventusReal Madrid vs Juventus

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup match between Real Madrid and Juventus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Five-time FIFA Club World Cup winners Real Madrid will take on Juventus in a round of 16 game at Hard Rock Stadium on Tuesday.

Los Blancos, who could not defend their title in the previous edition of the tournament, secured the top spot in Group H with seven points from three matches. Whereas the Italians finished second in Group G, collecting six points from their three group stage games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Juventus online - TV channels & live streams

DAZNWatch here

The FIFA Club World Cup round of 16 match between Real Madrid and Juventus will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Real Madrid vs Juventus kick-off time

FIFA Club World Cup - Final Stage
Hard Rock Stadium

The FIFA Club World Cup round of 16 match between Real Madrid and Juventus will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, United States.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET / 8 pm BST on Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid vs Juventus Probable lineups

Real MadridHome team crest

3-5-2

Formation

3-4-2-1

Home team crestJUV
1
T. Courtois
14
A. Tchouameni
24
D. Huijsen
22
A. Ruediger
12
T. Alexander-Arnold
8
F. Valverde
15
A. Guler
20
F. Garcia
5
J. Bellingham
7
Vinicius Junior
30
G. Garcia
29
M. Di Gregorio
15
P. Kalulu
37
N. Savona
6
L. Kelly
2
A. Costa
19
K. Thuram-Ulien
16
W. McKennie
27
A. Cambiaso
7
C. Conceicao
10
K. Yildiz
20
R. Kolo Muani

3-4-2-1

JUVAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • X. Alonso

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • I. Tudor

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Real Madrid team news

Real boss Xabi Alonso will count on the availability of Antonio Rudiger, considering that his substitution in the Salzburg game was only due to cramps.

More good news comes in terms of Kylian Mbappe, who has been sidelined with illness, returning to training. Eder Militao also has a chance of being in the squad.

However, Dani Carvajal, Eduardo Camavinga, David Alaba, Endrick and Ferland Mendy will all remain unavailable.

With Mbappe unlikely to start, in-form Gonzalo Garcia could continue to play alongside Vinicius Jr up front.

Juventus team news

Head coach Igor Tudor is likely to alter his starting lineup from their last match against Man City.

Khephren Thuram is expected to return to central midfield. In attack as well, Kenan Yildiz, Francisco Conceicao and Randal Kolo Muani would all be set for recalls, with Andrea Cambiaso as the left wing-back.

Form

RMA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

JUV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

RMA

Last 5 matches

JUV

3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

11

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

