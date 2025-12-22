This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Africa Cup of Nations
team-logoEgypt
Stade Adrar
team-logoZimbabwe
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Egypt vs Zimbabwe AFCON 2025 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the AFCON 2025 match between Egypt and Zimbabwe, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Here is where to find Egypt vs Zimbabwe live as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.  

In the United Kingdom (UK), the AFCON 2025 match between Egypt and Zimbabwe will be available to watch and stream live online through 4seven and Channel 4 Streaming, while fans in the United States (U.S.) can catch the live action on Fubo,Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS Connect.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates. 

Country / RegionBroadcaster
U.S.Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect
UK4seven, Channel 4 Streaming
CanadaFubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect
AustraliabeIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
UAEbeIN SPORTS
IndiaFanCode

Heavyweights Egypt are set to face Zimbabwe in their opening game at the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 on Monday.

The AFCON 2025 Group B match will kick off at 15:00 EST / 20:00 GMT / 21:00 local on 22 December 2025 at Stade de Agadir in Souss-Massa, Morocco.

The Pharaohs have qualified for next summer's World Cup and are the most successful team in AFCON history with seven titles, although they have not won the tournament since 2010.

Meanwhile, this is Zimbabwe's seventh appearance at the AFCON finals, as they aim to progress past the group stage for the first time ever.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Egypt vs Zimbabwe kick-off time

crest
Africa Cup of Nations - Grp. B
Stade Adrar

Team news & squads

Egypt vs Zimbabwe Probable lineups

EgyptHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestZIM
1
M. El Shenawy
12
M. Hamdi
6
Y. Ibrahim
5
R. Rabia
3
M. Hany
21
Zizo
19
M. Ateya
18
M. Fathi
10
M. Salah
11
M. Mohamed
7
Trezeguet
1
E. Chipezeze
5
D. Lunga
15
T. Hadebe
4
M. Garananga
21
G. Murwira
6
J. Fabisch
18
M. Nakamba
17
K. Musona
20
T. Chirewa
9
P. Dube
19
T. Maswanhise

4-3-3

ZIMAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • H. Hassan

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Nees

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Egypt Latest News

This could be Liverpool star Mohamed Salah's final ever appearance at AFCON, joined in attack by Manchester City’s Omar Marmoush.

One among Mohamed El-Shenawy and Ahmed El-Shenawy will start in goal, with players such as Imam Ashour, Mostafa Fathi and Ahmed Eid adding depth in midfield and wide areas.

Zimbabwe Latest News

The Warriors feature former Everton defender Brendan Galloway and midfielder Knowledge Musona, who is their primary goalscoring threat. However, they will be missing Marshall Munetsi due to injury, which is a significant loss to both midfield leadership and defensive balance.

Meanwhile, the roster includes experienced players such as Teenage Hadebe, Alec Mudimu and Washington Arubi.

Form

EGY
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5

ZIM
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

EGY

Last 5 matches

ZIM

5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

11

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

