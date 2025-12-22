How to watch today's Egypt vs Zimbabwe AFCON 2025 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here is where to find Egypt vs Zimbabwe live as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the AFCON 2025 match between Egypt and Zimbabwe will be available to watch and stream live online through 4seven and Channel 4 Streaming, while fans in the United States (U.S.) can catch the live action on Fubo,Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS Connect.

Heavyweights Egypt are set to face Zimbabwe in their opening game at the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 on Monday.

The AFCON 2025 Group B match will kick off at 15:00 EST / 20:00 GMT / 21:00 local on 22 December 2025 at Stade de Agadir in Souss-Massa, Morocco.

The Pharaohs have qualified for next summer's World Cup and are the most successful team in AFCON history with seven titles, although they have not won the tournament since 2010.

Meanwhile, this is Zimbabwe's seventh appearance at the AFCON finals, as they aim to progress past the group stage for the first time ever.

Egypt vs Zimbabwe kick-off time

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Egypt Latest News

This could be Liverpool star Mohamed Salah's final ever appearance at AFCON, joined in attack by Manchester City’s Omar Marmoush.

One among Mohamed El-Shenawy and Ahmed El-Shenawy will start in goal, with players such as Imam Ashour, Mostafa Fathi and Ahmed Eid adding depth in midfield and wide areas.

Zimbabwe Latest News

The Warriors feature former Everton defender Brendan Galloway and midfielder Knowledge Musona, who is their primary goalscoring threat. However, they will be missing Marshall Munetsi due to injury, which is a significant loss to both midfield leadership and defensive balance.

Meanwhile, the roster includes experienced players such as Teenage Hadebe, Alec Mudimu and Washington Arubi.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

