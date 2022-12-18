Where is Messi’s shirt from 1,000th game? Australia star Devlin reveals what happened to iconic Argentina jersey

- Socceroos faced Albiceleste at Qatar 2022
- Suffered defeat in round of 16
- Hearts midfielder landed prized memento
WHAT HAPPENED? The Socceroos midfielder did not even take to the field during a last-16 encounter at the 2022 World Cup in which Messi reached another notable career landmark. Devlin was, however, able to land a prized memento and has been taking no chances when it comes to looking after a piece of sporting memorabilia that holds considerable emotional and financial value.
WHAT THEY SAID: Devlin has told Sky Sports of what happened to an iconic shirt after Australia crashed out of Qatar 2022 to Argentina: “The jersey is locked up in a bank back home, so I don’t even know where it is to be honest – my family took care of that and I have no idea where it is. I think it is best that way. In the years to come, it’s a cool memento to have, definitely, but at the moment it’s in the bank.”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Devlin added on seeing Messi perform in the flesh, before then winning the race to swap shirts at the end of a 2-1 defeat for Australia: “Super strange. I was down the side of the pitch when he scored his goal and I was obviously gutted, but to see him score that goal – it was such a Lionel Messi goal, we’ve seen it so many times – and to see it live…”
WHAT NEXT? After edging out Australia, Argentina have gone on to see off the Netherlands and Croatia at the 2022 World Cup – with Messi on target in each of those contests – and will face France in a showpiece final on Sunday for the right to be considered the best international side on the planet.