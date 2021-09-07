When is Cristiano Ronaldo's Man Utd debut and how to watch

With the international break winding down, here's what you need to know about when Cristiano Ronaldo will make his second debut with Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo made a sensational switch to Manchester United this summer, returning to the club that elevated his status to superstar level.

The Portugal captain left Juventus during the summer transfer window for a £20 million ($28m) fee, and has been reunited with his signature No.7 jersey after former occupant Edinson Cavani vacated it for the No.21.

So when will the striker make his second debut with the Red Devils, and how can it be watched? Goal takes a look.

When will Cristiano Ronaldo make his second Manchester United debut?

Ronaldo is expected to make his second bow for the Red Devils on Saturday September 11, in a Premier League fixture against Newcastle at Old Trafford.

The match kicks off at 3pm UK time.

There have been reports that Ronaldo could instead be making his full debut on Tuesday September 14 in the Champions League against Young Boys, due to the striker having to isolate in accordance with Covid-19 rules following international duty with Portugal.

It was suggested that due to the limited time that Ronaldo would be able to train with his new team-mates ahead of Saturday's game, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could delay his full debut until the Champions League fixture.

But Manchester United have excited supporters with an update of Ronaldo having joined training on September 7, hinting that the forward could very well still be set to make an appearance this weekend.

While they did not confirm that Ronaldo will certainly make his debut against the Magpies, they strongly clued in as such.

"With challenges to come at home and abroad in the near future, including Saturday's Premier League match against Newcastle and next Tuesday's start of the Champions League at Young Boys, it is hoped the striker will be ready to assist the side and begin to have an immediate impact in his second spell at the club," a statement from the Man Utd official website read.

"With the rest of our international contingent due to return to Carrington in the coming days, the countdown is beginning in earnest to Saturday's 15:00 BST kick-off with the Magpies."

Will Cristiano Ronaldo's Man Utd debut be shown on TV?

Ronaldo's second Man Utd debut will not be shown on television, due to the game being played at 3pm on Saturday.

English football rules state that matches played at 3pm on Saturdays are forbidden to be broadcasted, as per the 3pm blackout guidelines.

How can I watch Cristiano Ronaldo's Man Utd debut?

While the 3pm football blackout might come to the frustration of many, Old Trafford match-goers on Saturday will be afforded the privilege of being the only people able to witness Ronaldo's second debut with the club live.

In the UK, there is no option to watch Ronaldo's second debut unless you have a ticket to the game at the Theatre of Dreams.

Highlights will be available to watch once the game ends on the Manchester United official website for interested fans, as well as on BBC's Match of the Day in the regular roundup.