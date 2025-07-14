What now for Emi Martinez? Aston Villa goalkeeper reports for pre-season despite emotional goodbye to club amid continuing Man Utd links

Questions continue to be asked of Emi Martinez’s future, with the Manchester United-linked goalkeeper reporting for training at Aston Villa.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The World Cup winner appeared to have called time on his five-year stint at Villa Park when bidding an emotional goodbye to supporters at the end of the 2024-25 campaign. A summer transfer was considered to be a formality at that stage.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Villa are, however, no longer under any pressure from Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) after agreeing to the sale of their women’s team. Martinez is tied to a contract in the West Midlands through to 2029.

DID YOU KNOW?

He is said to have snubbed interest from the Saudi Pro League, as he wants to compete at the highest level in Europe, with Premier League giants United reportedly in the market for an upgrade on Andre Onana - who is now nursing a hamstring injury.

TELL ME MORE

Martinez is said to be open to the idea of joining the Red Devils, despite their recent struggles and lack of continental football for 2025-26, with the Argentina international waiting on a formal approach.

WHAT NEXT FOR MARTINEZ?

With no movement in that department at present, Martinez has returned to Villa’s squad for pre-season training. Unai Emery’s side are set to face neighbours Walsall on Wednesday, before then heading to Germany and the United States for more friendly fixtures.