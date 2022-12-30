WATCH: Wout Faes scores TWO own goals in just seven minutes to give Liverpool the lead against Leicester

Liverpool turned the game around against Leicester at Anfield on Friday thanks to a brace of own goals in seven minutes from Foxes defender Wout Faes.

Dewsbury-Hall had opened scoring for Leicester

First Faes own-goal came on 38 minutes

Second followed just seven minutes later

WHAT HAPPENED? The first came on 38 minutes as Faes tried to clear Trent Alexander-Arnold's teasing cross which appeared to be heading straight into Danny Wards' gloves, but he instead sliced the ball over the goalkeeper and into his own net. The second came just seven minutes later when Darwin Nunez struck the post after his pace had put him clear through on goal. With little time to react, Faes then kicked the ball into his own net from the rebound as he tried to clear it over the bar.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Leicester had actually made the brighter of starts, with a Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall goal opening the scoring after some questionable defending by Liverpool themselves. New signing Cody Gakpo was treated to an exhilarating 45 minutes of football on his first appearance at Anfield, after he was revealed to be in attendance following his £44m ($53.1m) move from PSV on December 28.

WHAT NEXT? Jurgen Klopp will hope his side can see out the game for all three points, as Liverpool's chase for the Champions League places continues against Brentford on January 2.