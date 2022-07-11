Watch: Tuchel responds to Ronaldo transfer talk as Chelsea boss is quizzed on links to Man Utd superstar

The German tactician is giving little away when it comes to supposed interest being shown in an all-time great

Cristiano Ronaldo has seen a move to Chelsea speculated on as he supposedly pushes for a move away from Manchester United. Blues boss Thomas Tuchel has been quizzed on whether interest from Stamford Bridge is held in the Portuguese superstar, but he is giving little away when it comes to a potential transfer being sounded out.

For now, the Blues boss is playing his cards close to his chest, with a five-time Ballon d’Or winner generating as much speculation to suggest that he will be remaining at Old Trafford as he is regarding a move elsewhere at 37 years of age.

Watch: Tuchel asked about Ronaldo interest

Tuchel was asked about the rumours by a supporter as Chelsea begin to step up their pre-season preparations.

When pressed on whether or not Ronaldo will be heading to Stamford Bridge, a Champions League-winning coach said: “I will not tell you.”

Could Cristiano Ronaldo join Chelsea?

While the Blues are considered to sit among the favourites to secure a much sought-after signature if a move is to be made this summer, those at United continue to state that they have no intention of sanctioning a sale.

New Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag has said of the rumours that Ronaldo has asked to be sold: “He hasn't told me this. I have read, but as I say, Cristiano is not for sale, he's in our plans and we want to get success together.”

Chelsea also appear to be exploring other options when it comes to additions in the final third of the field.

GOAL has been able to confirm that Raheem Sterling has agreed personal terms with the Blues and is set to complete a £47.5 million ($57m) move from Manchester City.

