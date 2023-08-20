WATCH: Some first goal! Chelsea teenager Carney Chukwuemeka opens senior account in style with stunning strike at West Ham

Carney Chukwuemeka has scored his first senior goal in some style, with the Chelsea teenager on target during a meeting with West Ham.

Signed from Villa in 2022

Hottest of prospects

On target against Hammers

WHAT HAPPENED? The highly-rated 19-year-old joined the Blues from Aston Villa in the summer of 2022. He had never been on target for the Villans and was unable to open his account through 15 appearances last season. Chukwuemeka has, however, got his first Premier League goal – and first of any kind at first-team level – after finding the net during a derby date at the London Stadium.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: West Ham had been leading against their capital rivals when sustained pressure from Chelsea ended up with the ball dropping to Chukwuemeka inside the penalty area. He displayed quick feet to shift the ball to his right, leaving statuesque Hammers defenders rooted to the spot, before curling into the far corner.

WHAT NEXT? After seeing Chukwuemeka restore parity at the London Stadium, Chelsea then squandered a glorious opportunity to take the lead before half-time when Enzo Fernandez saw a tame penalty beaten away by Alphonse Areola.