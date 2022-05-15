Watch: Noble gives emotional West Ham farewell speech
Dan Bernstein
Getty Images
West Ham captain Mark Noble gave an emotional speech to fans on Sunday after completing his last match as a player for the club.
The 35-year-old midfielder announced in March 2021 that he would call time on his Hammers career after this campaign.
Noble spent 22 years at West Ham and made 548 appearances across all competitions.
Editors' Picks
- Liverpool win again, but so do Real Madrid: Salah and Van Dijk injuries sour Reds' FA Cup glory
- De Jong's Barcelona dream is almost over: Why the Blaugrana are willing to sell former Ajax ace
- Watch: Haaland says goodbye to Dortmund fans as Yellow Wall gives Man City-bound striker loud send-off in final game
- Ukraine crisis: How to help people affected by Russia invasion