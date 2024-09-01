How to watch today's Newcastle United vs Tottenham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Newcastle and Tottenham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two Premier League sides with ambitions for a top-four finish will face off in an early-season litmus test on Sunday as Newcastle United welcome Tottenham Hotspur to St. James' Park.

Tottenham were left frustrated from their opening-day Premier League match as they could only manage a draw against newly promoted Leicester, despite a dominant first-half display that hinted at significant progress under Ange Postecoglou from his first season to his second. That potential was fully realised last weekend as they dismantled Everton, scoring four without their record-signing Dominic Solanke (ankle) in the starting lineup.

Newcastle United's performances have been a bit more gritty, but the results tell a similar story: four points from two matches, placing them fifth, only behind Spurs on goal difference. The Magpies showed tremendous resolve to secure a win against Southampton with just 10 men on opening day. Still, they were lacklustre in the first half against Bournemouth and had to settle for a draw after Anthony Gordon's late equaliser.

Newcastle vs Tottenham kick-off time

Date: Sunday, September 1, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:30 am ET/ 5:30 am PT/ 1:30 pm BST Venue: St. James' Park

The Premier League match will be played at St. James' Park in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

It will kick off in the US at 8:30 am ET/ 5:30 am PT/ 1:30 pm PT on Sunday, September 1.

Team news & squads

Newcastle team news

Newcastle is facing many injury concerns, with centre-backs Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles sidelined due to cruciate ligament injuries. Fabian Schar is also unavailable, as he remains suspended.

In their previous match against Bournemouth, Dan Burn and Emil Krafth paired up as centre-backs and could well start together again on Sunday.

Callum Wilson, Lewis Miley, and Joe Willock are all anticipated to miss the upcoming fixture, and goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is uncertain to feature.

Sandro Tonali made his return to action for Newcastle in their EFL Cup game against Nottingham Forest and may be in line for a starting role this weekend in what would be his first Premier League appearance since last October when he was given a 10-month ban for betting on football.

Newcastle United possible XI: Pope; Livramento, Krafth, Burn, Kelly; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy, Isak, Gordon

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pope, Dubravka, Gillespie, Ruddy, Vlachodimos Defenders: Trippier, Lewis, Targett, Krafth, Hall, Livramento, Kelly, Ashby, Burn, A. Murphy Midfielders: Joelinton, Tonali, Barnes, J. Murphy, Almiron, Willock, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Miley, White Forwards: Wilson, Gordon, Isak, Osula

Tottenham team news

Tottenham will be missing Richarlison for the next few weeks due to an injury sustained during training, and Dominic Solanke remains out of action.

On a brighter note, Rodrigo Bentancur is expected to be available for the match against Newcastle. However, he may have to start on the bench if manager Ange Postecoglou opts to use Pape Matar Sarr, Yves Bissouma, and James Maddison in midfield.

Tottenham Hotspur possible XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma, Maddison; Johnson, Son, Odobert

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vicario, Whiteman, Austin Defenders: Reguilon, Dragusin, Udogie, Romero, Porro, Spence, Davies, Phillips, Van de Ven Midfielders: Bissouma, Maddison, Gray, Bergvall, Lo Celso, Sarr, Devine Forwards: Son, Richarlison, Werner, Solanke, Kulusevski, Johnson, Solomon, Odobert

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 05/22/24 Newcastle 1(5)-1(4) Tottenham Club Friendly Games 04/13/24 Newcastle 4-0 Tottenham Premier League 12/10/23 Tottenham 4-1 Newcastle Premier League 04/23/23 Newcastle 6-1 Tottenham Premier League 10/23/22 Tottenham 1-2 Newcastle Premier League

