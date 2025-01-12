How to watch today's Newcastle United vs Bromley FA Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FA Cup match between Newcastle and Bromley, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Newcastle will take on Bromley in the third round of the FA Cup at St James' Park on Sunday.

Newcastle have won seven games in a row and the visitors from League Two will need an exceptional performance to even challenge the hosts.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Newcastle vs Bromley online - TV channels & live streams

Country TV channel / live stream United Kingdom BBC United States ESPN+ Australia Optus Sport Canada Sportsnet India Sony Ten, Sony LIV Saudi Arabia beIN Sports Netherlands, Poland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark Viaplay South Africa SuperSport, DStv

In the UK, the FA Cup match between Newcastle and Bromley will be broadcast live on TV or through BBC in the UK.

In the United States (US), this match will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Newcastle vs Bromley kick-off time

FA Cup - FA Cup St James' Park

The match will be played at St James' Park on Sunday, with kick-off at 10 am ET / 3 pm GMT.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Newcastle team news

Newcastle United’s star forward Alexander Isak sustained a minor hamstring issue during the midweek victory over Arsenal and is likely to be rested this weekend as a precaution. Fellow striker Callum Wilson is recovering from a hamstring injury.

Defender Jamaal Lascelles, who has been sidelined all season with a knee injury, is making gradual progress and goalkeeper Nick Pope remains unavailable due to a knock.

Bromley team news

On the opposing side, Bromley will aim to tighten their defense after conceding four goals against Crewe in their last outing. Callum Reynolds is the one who is likely to be omitted from the starting lineup.

