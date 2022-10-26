Sadio Mane made a bad night worse for Barcelona as he gave Bayern Munich the lead in Wednesday evening's Champions League clash at Camp Nou.

Barca already knocked out of Champions League

Mane opened scoring with excellent goal

Bayern 2-0 up by half-time

WHAT HAPPENED? Mane raced towards the Barca goal to latch onto a long Serge Gnabry through ball, leaving Hector Bellerin in his dust. The Senegal star took the ball on and sent it past goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen to put the visitors ahead after 10 minutes. Eric Choupo-Moting then made it 2-0 later in the half.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barca were already knocked out of the Champions League before the match kicked off as Inter beat Viktoria Plzen 4-0 earlier in the day to ensure they and Bayern will finish in the top two, while Xavi's men must settle for third place.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCA? The Camp Nou side will return to La Liga action this weekend with a trip to Valencia on Saturday.