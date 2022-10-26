Barcelona OUT of the Champions League! Blaugrana eliminated without kicking a ball as Inter beat Plzen

Barcelona were eliminated from the Champions League after Inter beat Viktoria Plzen to ensure they join Bayern Munich in the round of 16.

Barca stuck in third place after Inter win

Catalans drop into Europa League

Upset financially devastating for Barca

WHAT HAPPENED? An Edin Dzeko double and goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Romelu Lukaku saw Inter beat the Czech team 4-0 in the early kick-off on Wednesday to give them 10 points from five matches, while Barca sit six points behind them in third place before their meeting with Group C leaders Bayern.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The relegation to the Europa League is a devastating financial blow to the Camp Nou side. Barca were forced to sell off assets over the course of the summer to fund their spending spree in the window, bringing in the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde in big-money deals. But without Champions League windfall, the club's expected earnings for this year will plummet and may cause serious problems for Xavi's team.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Heading into Wednesday's match against Bayern, Barca had lost nine of their 12 Champions League clashes with the German giants. The only team to have lost more against a single opponent is Bayern, who have lost 10 times to Real Madrid.

THE VERDICT:

Scary times at Camp Nou!

The result will be brutal for Barca

One famous spectator sees the bright side

Maybe Barca should make light of the upset

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? After the midweek disappointment, Barca will turn their attention back to La Liga as they welcome Valencia to Camp Nou on Saturday.