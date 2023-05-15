WATCH: ‘I’ll blow your head off!’ - Fernando Torres sent off after clashing with Alvaro Arbeloa as former Liverpool team-mates square up during fiery Madrid youth derby

Chris Burton
Fernando Torres Alvaro ArbeloaGetty/Twitter
LiverpoolReal MadridAtlético MadridAtlético Madrid U19Real Madrid U19Primera División

Fernando Torres and Alvaro Arbeloa were once team-mates at Liverpool, but they have now been seen squaring up on the touchline as coaches.

  • Once colleagues at Anfield
  • Now rivals in Madrid
  • Tempers boil over in cup clash

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Spain internationals are back in Madrid working within the academy ranks at Atletico and Real respectively. They locked horns during an U19 derby contest on Sunday, with tempers boiling over as they almost came to blows.

🏆 TOP STORY: Barca 'will do everything' to sign Messi

QUIZ: How well do you know your PL cult heroes?

🚨 MUST READ: The fall of Leicester as relegation looms

THE BIGGER PICTURE: World Cup-winning striker Torres shoved former defender Arbeloa before reportedly saying “I’ll blow your head off”. His coaching rival responded by saying “start whenever you want”, as players and coaches from both teams joined the argument, with Arbeloa shown a yellow card for his actions, while Torres saw red and was ushered away from the dugout.

WHAT NEXT? The game in question finished 2-2 after extra-time, and 4-2 to Real on aggregate, allowing Arbeloa’s side to progress to the Youth Cup semi-finals as Torres and Co. are forced to focus on league matters.

Who is the best No.9 in the world?

  • 31%Karim Benzema
  • 36%Erling Haaland
  • 4%Harry Kane
  • 10%Robert Lewandowski
  • 11%Kylian Mbappe
  • 7%Victor Osimhen
659508 Votes