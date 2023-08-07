WATCH: More Lionel Messi magic! Argentine superstar bags another brace, including a stunning late free-kick, in Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup thriller with FC Dallas

Lionel Messi is at it again for Inter Miami, with the Argentine bagging another dramatic late free-kick as part of his second brace for the club.

Seven goals in four games

Latest came in eight-goal thriller

Also held his nerve in penalty shootout

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine icon has now scored seven goals for the Florida-based outfit in just four appearances. His latest double came in a Leagues Cup last-16 encounter with MLS rivals FC Dallas. That contest was an eight-goal thriller, with Messi restoring parity and sending the game towards a penalty shootout when curling an 85th-minute free-kick into the top corner from the edge of the box.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi had opened the scoring in the sixth minute, as he met a ball cut back to the edge of the area and rattled the cleanest of strikes into the bottom corner. A topsy-turvy encounter became almost impossible to call from that point, with Inter Miami eventually prevailing 5-3 on spot-kicks – with Messi converting his effort from 12 yards.

WHAT NEXT? Messi’s remarkable run of form since moving to America continues to capture the imagination, with his efforts helping to keep Inter Miami on course for an immediate shot at silverware with the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner on their books.