How to watch today's Ipswich Town vs Newcastle United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Ipswich and Newcastle, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ipswich will welcome Newcastle to Portman Road for a Premier League clash on Saturday.

These two teams are winless in their last four league fixtures and need points desperately to climb up from where they are in the standings. Newcastle are 12th with 23 points whereas Ipswich are further down in 18th, with only 12 points.

How to watch Ipswich vs Newcastle online - TV channels & live streams

Country TV channel / live stream United Kingdom N/A United States Peacock Australia Optus Sport Canada Fubo France myCANAL, Canal+ Live 3 India Disney+ Hotstar Spain DAZN, Moviestar Saudi Arabia beIN Sports Netherlands, Poland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark Viaplay South Africa SuperSport, DStv, Showmax

In the UK, the Premier League match between Newcastle and Ipswich will not be broadcast live on TV or through streaming services, due to the traditional 3 pm blackout.

In the United States (US), this match will be available to watch and stream online live through Peacock.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Ipswich vs Newcastle kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Portman Road

The match will be played at Portman Road on Saturday, with kick-off at 8 pm GMT / 3 pm ET.

Team news & squads

Ipswich team news

Ipswich will be without striker Liam Delap on Saturday against Newcastle after he received his fifth yellow card of the season during last weekend’s victory over Wolves.

George Hirst is sidelined with a knee injury, while Axel Tuanzebe and Chiedozie Ogbene also remain unavailable.

Newcastle team news

Newcastle are also missing a key player due to suspension, as Joelinton will sit out after accumulating five bookings this term.

While Sven Botman is edging closer to a return, he won't feature this weekend. Callum Wilson is expected to be out until February, and defenders Jamaal Lascelles and Emil Krafth are both set to remain sidelined until the New Year.

