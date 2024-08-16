This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Mohamed Salah Liverpool 2024-25Getty
Premier League
team-logo
Portman Road
team-logo
Stream anywhere around the world with NordVPN
GOAL

How to watch today's Ipswich Town vs Liverpool Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier LeagueLiverpoolIpswich vs LiverpoolIpswich

How to watch the Premier League match between Ipswich and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liverpool will get their Premier League 2024-25 campaign underway with a game against Ipswich at Portman Road on Saturday.

The Reds will be eager to take home three points from the first game in the new era under new boss Arne Slot. The team, which fell to third behind champions Manchester City and second-placed Arsenal last season, will be hoping they can be involved in the fight for the title.

Ipswich gained automatic promotion after they finished second behind Leicester City in the Championship, with just one point separating the two teams. They will be hoping to create headlines in the season opener, especially in front of the home crowd.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Ipswich vs Liverpool kick-off time

Date:August 17, 2024
Kick-off time:12.30 pm BST / 7.30 am ET
Venue:Portman Road

The match will be played at the Portman Road Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 12.30 pm BST (UK) and 7.30 am ET (US).

How to watch Ipswich vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams

CountryTV channel / live stream
United KingdomTNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+
United Statesfubo, USA, UNIVERSO
AustraliaOptus Sport
Canadafubo
GermanySky Sport Premier League
IndiaStar Sports Select 1, Hotstar
Republic of IrelandTNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+
ItalySky Sports Calcio, Sky Go Italia
NetherlandsViaplay
South AfricaSuperSport

In the UK, the Premier League match between Ipswich and Liverpool will be shown live on TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate and discovery+.

In the U.S. the game will be available to stream live online on fubo, as well as being broadcast live on the USA Network and UNIVERSO.

Watch Ipswich vs Liverpool on fubo
Stream now
Watch Ipswich vs Liverpool on TNT Sports
Sign up today

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Ipswich team news

Ipswich's medical team is working to get several players back to full fitness. The injury list includes Harry Clarke, George Hirst and Nathan Broadhead. Janoi Donacien's contract has expired but he is still training with the club as he recovers from an injury.

Cameron Humphreys remains a significant doubt due as well to a knock.

Ipswich predicted XI: Muric; Tuanzebe, Edmundson, Greaves; Johnson, Luongo, Morsy, Davis; Hutchinson, Delap, Harness.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Muric, Slicker, Walton
Defenders:Davis, Edmundson, Woolfenden, Burgess, Johnson, Townsend, Greaves, Tuanzebe
Midfielders:Morsy, Burns, Phillips, Harness, Taylor, Hutchinson, Luongo.
Forwards:Chaplin, Al-Hamadi, Delap, Szmodics, Ladapo

Liverpool team news

The Reds are set to begin their 2024-25 campaign at Portman Road against the newly promoted side with the head coach having the luxury of a fully fit squad at his disposal.

There are transfer rumours involving several players in the squad but the new boss has confirmed that he has no fresh injury concerns to deal with ahead of their season opener.

Mohamed Salah is into his final year of contract and amid speculations surrounding his future, he will be hoping to start firing from the first game itself.

Liverpool possible XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Jota, Diaz.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Kelleher, Pitaluga, Jaros
Defenders:Robertson, Tsimikas, Phillips, Chambers, Beck, Van den Berg, Quansah, Konate
Midfielders:Endo, Szoboszlai, Jones, Elliott, Bajcetic, McConnell, Morton, Bradley, Stephenson, Davies, Nyoni, Gravenberch
Forwards:Salah, Carvalho, Gordon, Doak, Nallo, Koumas, Blair

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
11/05/02Liverpool 5 - 0 Ipswich TownPremier League
09/02/02Ipswich Town 0 - 6 LiverpoolPremier League
10/04/01Ipswich Town 1 - 1 LiverpoolPremier League
10/12/00Liverpool 0 - 1 Ipswich TownPremier League
14/01/95Liverpool 0 - 1 Ipswich TownPremier League

Useful links

Advertisement