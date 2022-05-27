Watch: Harry Kane appears on Jimmy Fallon's 'The Tonight Show' talking Tom Brady and a possible NFL career

The Spurs striker, with the World Cup in his sights, says he was inspired in his younger years by a man with seven Super Bowl rings

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has reiterated his desire to try American football once his days as a soccer superstar are over, with the England captain revealing seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady played a part in setting him on his own path to greatness.

The 28-year-old remains a prolific presence in the Premier League, but he had to be patient in pursuit of a breakthrough at Spurs and once turned to inspiration from the legendary quarterback, who was famously the 199th pick of the 2000 NFL draft.

New England Patriots legend Brady, who has shelved retirement plans in 2022 to continue his career with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has shown what is capable with the right blend of attitude and ability, with Kane hoping to continue a similar path.

Watch: Kane talks Brady and NFL on ‘The Tonight Show’

What did Kane say on Brady?

Discussing how the GOAT of NFL helped to convince him he could become a star in his own right, Kane said: “One thing that did inspire me growing up was a Tom Brady documentary.

“I was away at another club on loan and I wasn’t getting in the team, it was that period – I was 18 years old – and it was like ‘If I can’t play here, how can I play for my team Tottenham?’

“I came across this documentary on YouTube, I think it was called ‘The Brady Six’, it was about how he got picked in the sixth round and then became what he has become – one of the greatest sportsmen ever.

“It gave me a real belief that it was possible for me to go on and have that career. Thankfully I was able to go that.”

Will Kane pursue a career in the NFL?

While there are transferable skills between soccer and American football, especially in the placekicking position, few players have crossed codes at an elite level.

Kane remains keen to explore that option, and said: “I feel like I could. I’d put myself up there, for sure.”

Can Kane make history with England in 2022?

For now, Kane's focus is on events at Tottenham and readying himself for the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar later this year.

He will head to the Middle East as skipper of the Three Lions and with Wayne Rooney’s all-time record goal mark of 53 in his sights as he sits on 49 efforts from 69 appearances.

Asked about his emotions ahead of the global showpiece in November, Kane said: “I’m excited. The last World Cup was really special – we got to the semi-final, which was the first semi-final we got to in 30 years.

“The country was going pretty mad, but of course we fell that one step short. I’m really looking forward to this one.

“We have a great team, really good players, really good coach and we have been building nicely to this World Cup. Hopefully I can try and break that goal record while we are there.”

