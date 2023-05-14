WATCH: Genius! Ilkay Gundogan flicks Man City in front at Everton while facing the wrong way before teeing up Erling Haaland’s 52nd goal of the season

Ilkay Gundogan flicked Manchester City in front against Everton with an improvised finish that was produced with his back to goal.

German in fine form for Blues

Made early impact at Goodison

Guardiola's side have title in their sights

WHAT HAPPENED? The German midfielder, who has been in inspired form for the reigning Premier League champions of late, delivered a moment of match-altering genius at Goodison Park in the 37th minute as he took a cross from the right flank on his thigh, before then hooking the ball beyond Jordan Pickford with the outside of his boot and while facing the wrong way.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After opening the scoring for City, Gundogan then helped to double their lead less than two minutes later. His clipped cross from the left picked out the head of Erling Haaland, and the Norwegian striker made no mistake from close range as he powered in his 36th Premier League goal of the season and 52nd in all competitions.

WHAT NEXT? City have moved ominously to the top of the Premier League table, with Arsenal knocked from the summit, and Pep Guardiola’s side remain in the hunt for a treble this season – with FA Cup and Champions League honours also up for grabs.