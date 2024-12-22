How to watch today's Fulham vs Southampton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Fulham will welcome Southampton to Craven Cottage for a Premier League clash on Sunday.
Former Roma boss Ivan Juric has taken the head coach's seat at Southampton and will be hoping his new team can pick up points this weekend. They are rock bottom in the standings, with one win so far this season.
Fulham are eighth in the standings and their main concern will be the lack of wins recently. They have drawn three of their last four outings.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Fulham vs Southampton online - TV channels & live streams
|Country
|TV channel / live stream
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky GO
|United States
|Peacock Premium
|Australia
|Optus Sport
|Canada
|Fubo
|France
|myCANAL, Canal+ Live 2
|India
|Disney+ Hotstar
|Spain
|DAZN
|Italy
|Sky Go Italia
|Netherlands, Poland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark
|Viaplay
|South Africa
|SuperSport
In the UK, the Premier League match between Southampton and Fulham will be broadcast live on TV or through Sky Sports.
In the United States (US), the game will be available to watch and stream live online on Peacock Premium.
Fulham vs Southampton kick-off time
The match will be played at Craven Cottage on Sunday, with kick-off at 9 am ET / 2 pm GMT.
Team news & squads
Fulham team news
On the Fulham side, Andreas Pereira is ruled out due to a suspension after accumulating yellow cards. However, Calvin Bassey and Tom Cairney return from their bans, and Joachim Andersen is expected to be fit for the match.
Kenny Tete, Reiss Nelson and Harrison Reed are on Fulham's injury list.
Southampton team news
Jack Stephens remains unavailable as he serves the final game of a four-match suspension.
Southampton will be without Will Smallbone, Gavin Bazunu, and Ross Stewart, all of whom are confirmed absentees.