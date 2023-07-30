WATCH: Four goals in three! Darwin Nunez ready to fire for Liverpool as £64m striker scores again in pre-season clash with Leicester

Darwin Nunez appears ready to fire for Liverpool in 2023-24, with the Uruguayan striker making it four goals in three pre-season appearances.

Frontman signed for big money in 2022

Missed a number of chances in debut campaign

Has been catching the eye in pre-season

WHAT HAPPENED? The South American frontman completed a £64 million ($82m) transfer to Anfield in the summer of 2022. The 24-year-old caught the eye with his pace and power, but was only able to register 15 goals through 42 appearances - with some big chances squandered along the way. More is expected of him this season now that he is fully adjusted to life in England, with Nunez’s performances in a series of friendly dates suggesting that he is ready to sparkle for Liverpool and become as prolific as Premier League rival Erling Haaland.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nunez’s latest strike for Liverpool came in a friendly date with Leicester at the Singapore National Stadium during a trip to Asia. Diogo Jota’s shot from a tight angle could only be parried by Foxes goalkeeper Mads Hermansen, with Nunez reacting quickest at the back post to rifle home from close range.

WHAT NEXT? Nunez previously bagged a brace in Liverpool’s 4-4 draw with Greuther Furth and was also on target in a meeting with Karlsruher, with Jurgen Klopp’s side counting down the days to a 2023-24 Premier League season opener away at Chelsea on August 13.