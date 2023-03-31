WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo mobbed in Madrid as he takes £8.8 MILLION Bugatti Centodieci out for dinner with Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo was mobbed by fans in Madrid after taking partner Georgina Rodriguez out for dinner in his £8.8 million ($11m) Bugatti Centodieci.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese is known for boasting an enviable collection of expensive wheels, with his supercharged Bugatti one of just 10 models on the planet. He gave that a spin when heading out for some food in the Spanish capital – having been back in Portugal for the start of Euro 2024 qualifying – and was spotted by crazed supporters that chanted his name and snapped selfies before seeing their hero drive off.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo’s fleet of cars is said to be worth around £18m ($22m) – with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner also the proud owner of a £2m Bugatti Chiron, a £500,000 Ferrari 599 GTO a McLaren Senna worth £750,000, a £500,000 Phantom Drophead, a £1.5m Bugatti Veyron, a Mercedes-Benz S65 AMG worth £200,000, a bright orange McLaren MP4-12C (£200,000), a Ferrari Monza worth £1.4m and a Lamborghini Aventador (£270,000).

Ronaldo also bought a Bentley Flying Spur worth £250,000 when returning to Manchester United in 2021, along with a £200,000 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera convertible, while he also has a Bentley Continental GT, a Lamborghini Urus, a Chevrolet Camaro and a third Rolls Royce that was gifted to him by girlfriend Rodriguez for his 37th birthday.

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo has been on the move again recently, following his release by Manchester United in November 2022, with the all-time leading goalscorer in men’s international football – who has taken his tally of efforts for Portugal to 122 in 198 appearances – now plying his trade in Saudi Arabia for Al-Nassr.