WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo’s bodyguard! Man City defender Ruben Dias grabs pitch invader trying to get at Portuguese superstar during goal celebration

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese were in Euro 2024 qualifying action against Iceland on Tuesday, with five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo netting a dramatic match-winning goal on the occasion of his 200th international cap. The all-time great struck in the 89th minute, with his effort eventually given following a VAR review, and one supporter tried to get in on the action as he raced onto the field. Manchester City centre-half Dias was having none of it and grabbed the invading fan before he could get anywhere near the celebrating Ronaldo.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The supporter in question was quickly taken away by a steward, with Ronaldo – who is accustomed to generating such attention – allowed to bask in the glory of a 123rd goal for his country in a record-breaking international career.
WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo said of reaching a double-century on the cap front: "For me it's an unbelievable achievement, it's amazing. And, of course to score the winning goal, it's even more special.” The 38-year-old, who plays his club football in Saudi Arabia for Al-Nassr, is now relaxing with his family after bringing an eventful 2022-23 campaign to a close.