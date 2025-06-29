How to watch today's Columbus Crew vs Philadelphia Union MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Columbus Crew and Philadelphia Union, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The first MLS showdown on Sunday sees Columbus Crew looking to chip away at Philadelphia Union's lead atop the Eastern Conference, with the action unfolding at Lower.com Field.

Wilfried Nancy's side head into the clash riding high on back-to-back league wins, having seen off Atlanta United 3-1 in their last outing after edging Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1. That momentum extends their strong form at home, where they’ve avoided defeat in nine of their last 10 across all competitions. That said, defensive lapses remain a sore spot, Columbus haven't kept a clean sheet at home in any of their last eight.

Philadelphia Union, meanwhile, arrive in Ohio fresh from a hard-fought 1-0 win at Chicago Fire, a result that keeps them four points clear at the top. Jim Curtin's men are flying, now unbeaten in 13 straight across all competitions.

On the road, they've been just as ruthless, winning five of their last six away matches in the league. But they haven’t been watertight at the back either, keeping just three clean sheets in their last 10 games in all competitions.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Columbus Crew vs Philadelphia Union online - TV channels & live streams

The MLS encounter between the Columbus Crew and Philadelphia Union will be available to watch on Apple TV in the US.

For highlights, viewers can go to MLS' Official YouTube Channel and Apple TV's Official Highlights Programme.

Viewers can watch live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Columbus Crew vs Philadelphia Union kick-off time

Columbus Crew and Philadelphia Union face off at the Lower.com Field on Sunday, June 29, 2025, with kick-off scheduled at 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT in the United States.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Columbus Crew team news

Columbus will be without Cesar Ruvalcaba, Malte Amundsen, and Patrick Schulte for this one, but the attacking trio of Daniel Gazdag, Jacen Russell-Rowe, and Diego Rossi are expected to lead the line. Rossi, in particular, is in red-hot form; he's bagged nine MLS goals this season, including four in his last five at home, and has struck twice in the last two meetings with Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Union team news

The visitors are missing key man Tai Baribo, their top scorer, along with Francis Westfield, due to injury, while Jakob Glesnes serves a suspension. That opens the door for Chris Donovan, Jovan Lukic, and Bruno Damiani to step up. Damiani has netted three times this season, including the decisive goal against Chicago last time out. He could be the one to watch in Baribo's absence.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links