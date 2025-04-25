How to watch today's Chelsea vs Everton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Chelsea and Everton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea will host Everton in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

With five rounds remaining, Chelsea cannot afford to lose any more points as they chase a spot in the Champions League next season. They scored twice in the last 15 minutes against Fulham to register a comeback win and will be riding on that confidence to win again this weekend. Everton, who are 13th in the standings

How to watch Chelsea vs Everton online - TV channels & live streams

The Premier League match between Chelsea vs Everton will be telecast live on TNT Sports in the United Kingdom (UK).

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo, Sling and DirecTV Stream, as well as USA Network and Universo.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Chelsea vs Everton kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Stamford Bridge

The match will be played at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30 am ET / 12.30 pm BST.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

Chelsea could be without Malo Gusto for the remainder of the campaign after the right-back limped off with a muscular issue during last weekend’s clash with Fulham. He may join long-term absentee Wesley Fofana on the sidelines.

With no other injury concerns, the team will treat this as a must-win clash at home, with a Champions League ticket at stake.

Everton team news

Armando Broja, who featured against Manchester City last time out, won’t be involved in this fixture as he’s ineligible to face his parent club.

Everton are set to lose James Tarkowski for the rest of the season after the defender picked up a hamstring injury against Man City, leaving a significant gap at the back for the Toffees to fill.

