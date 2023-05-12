WATCH: 'We don't say that word!' - Burnley part-owner JJ Watt scolds wife & ex-USWNT star Kealia Ohai Watt for speaking name of rivals Blackburn Rovers

JJ Watt scolded his wife and fellow Burnley part-owner Kealia for mentioning the name of the club's archrivals Blackburn.

Watts bought stake in Burnley

Quizzed about knowledge of club

JJ refused to mention Blackburn

WHAT HAPPENED? The pair took part in a quiz to test their knowledge about the club and were asked to name their biggest rivals.

When ex-USWNT star Kealia went to mention Rovers, former NFL hero Watt jumped in to warn her not to utter their name, saying on NBC Sports: "Nope. Don't say it. We don't say that word. I also can't say the word that we do say. All you need to know is that we did the double on them this season and it was sweet. We also won the league at Ewood Park."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Watts purchased a minority ownership of the Turf Moor team this month. Their investment comes in the wake of Vincent Kompany's team winning the Championship and securing a return to the Premier League.

WHAT NEXT FOR BURNLEY? Having already won the Championship, Burnley's season is over so the club will begin preparations for their return to the top-flight. They have already made a good start, with Vincent Kompany penning a new contract recently.