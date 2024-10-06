This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Ferencvarosi TC v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport
How to watch today's Brighton vs Tottenham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Brighton and Tottenham, as well as kick-off time and team news

Brighton will take on Tottenham in the Premier League at the American Express Community Stadium on Sunday.

Tottenham have found their rhythm recently - they have won five games in a row and will be looking to keep that run going.

Brighton have only lost one out of their first six league matches but that was their last outing against Chelsea. They will be hoping to bounce back from that loss this weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Brighton vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams

CountryTV channel / live stream
United KingdomSky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky GO
United StatesFubo, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, USA Network, Telemundo
AustraliaOptus Sport
CanadaFubo
FranceFree, myCANAL, Canal+ France, Canal+ Foot, Canal+ Premier League, Canal+ Live 2
GermanySky Sports Premier League
IndiaStar Sports Select 1, Disney+ Hotstar VIP
Republic of IrelandSky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky GO
SpainDAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+
ItalyNOW TV, Sky Sport 4K
Netherlands, Norway, Denmark, PolandViaplay
South AfricaDStv App, Showmax, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Brighton and Tottenham will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the United States (US), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling TV and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA Network and Telemundo (Spanish-language).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Brighton vs Tottenham kick-off time

Date:October 6, 2024
Kick-off time:11.30am ET / 4.30pm BST
Venue:American Express Community Stadium

The match will be played at the American Express Community Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 11.30am ET / 4.30pm BST.

Team news & squads

Brighton team news

For Brighton, James Milner, Brajan Gruda, Joel Veltman, and long-term absentee Solly March could be in contention for Sunday.

However, Joao Pedro, Matt O'Riley, and Jan Paul van Hecke remain out.

Brighton & Hove Albion possible XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Dunk, Igor, Estupinan; Enciso, Baleba, Hinshelwood; Rutter, Welbeck, Mitoma

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Verbruggen, Steele, Rushworth, Cahill
Defenders:Barco, Lamptey, Estupiñán, Dunk, Júlio, Veltman, Webster, Turns, Offiah, Samuels
Midfielders:Mitoma, Adingra, Moder, Enciso, Milner, Gilmour, Baleba, Dahoud, March, Wieffer, Ayari, Hinshelwood, Moran, Yalcouyé, Peupion, Weir
Forwards:Ferguson, Sarmiento, Minteh, Welbeck, Sima, Osman, Cozier-Duberry, Mazilu, O'Mahony

Tottenham team news

Tottenham captain Son Heung-min and left-back Destiny Udogie were absent in the last game due to injuries. While Udogie is expected to be available, Son is likely to miss out again.

Wilson Odobert and Richarlison remain sidelined with injuries.

Tottenham Hotspur possible XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Kulusevski, Bentancur, Maddison; Johnson, Solanke, Werner

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Vicario, Whiteman, Austin
Defenders:Reguilon, Dragusin, Udogie, Romero, Porro, Spence, Davies, Phillips, Van de Ven
Midfielders:Bissouma, Maddison, Gray, Bergvall, Lo Celso, Sarr, Devine
Forwards:Werner, Solanke, Kulusevski, Johnson, Solomon

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
10/02/24Tottenham Hotspur 2 - 1 Brighton & Hove AlbionPremier League
29/12/23Brighton & Hove Albion 4 - 2 Tottenham HotspurPremier League
08/04/23Tottenham Hotspur 2 - 1 Brighton & Hove AlbionPremier League
08/10/22Brighton & Hove Albion 0 - 1 Tottenham HotspurPremier League
16/04/22Tottenham Hotspur 0 - 1 Brighton & Hove AlbionPremier League

