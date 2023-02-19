WATCH: Bizarre moment baguette is thrown at Real Madrid star Rodrygo & referee is forced to remove food from the field

Real Madrid’s La Liga clash with Osasuna made headlines for all kinds of reasons, with one bizarre incident seeing a baguette thrown onto the field.

Blancos in La Liga action on Saturday

Scored twice late on to claim three points

Eventful contest at El Sadar Stadium

WHAT HAPPENED? Play briefly came to a halt midway through the second half when a sandwich was tossed in the direction of Blancos star Rodrygo. The match referee, Munuera Montero, was alerted to the presence of pitch-invading food substance and duly removed it from the field.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Montero made reference to the projectile in his post-match report, saying: “Throwing objects: In the 64th minute the game is stopped due to the throwing of a sandwich on the pitch, which does not impact any person. The game resumes after the corresponding public address notice.”

WHAT NEXT? Reigning champions Real went on to win the game 2-0 courtesy of late goals from Fede Valverde and Marco Asensio, but Osasuna could now face a fine from the Competition Committee for failing to control their fans.