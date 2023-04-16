WATCH: Alex Zendejas on fire! USMNT star bags a brace as Club America beat Cruz Azul 3-1

- USMNT star scored twice
- One superb long-range finish
- Club America now second
WHAT HAPPENED? Zendejas was in superb form as Club America thumped Cruz Azul 3-1, scoring the equaliser and the go-ahead goal as his side fought back from 1-0 down. His first was an excellent side-footed finish from just inside the D, which nestled into the bottom corner, and his second was another cool finish after the ball broke to him in the box.
His first strike can be seen here...
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Club America are now four points behind Liga MX leaders Monterrey, although they have played a game more. Zendejas has scored seven goals this season from the right wing and has also won two caps for the USMNT, scoring once, having declared for them ahead of Mexico, and been picked out as a star of the future for his country.
WHAT NEXT FOR ZENDEJAS? Club America have two more games to go in the Clausura, against Pumas UNAM next weekend, and then versus Juarez. He will not feature for the USMNT in a friendly against Mexico this week, however, as Club America refused to release him for the game, per The Athletic.