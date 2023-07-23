WATCH: £89m man Mykhailo Mudryk finally scores first Chelsea goal – and it’s a belter as winger finishes off flowing one-touch move

Mykhailo Mudryk finally has his first goal for Chelsea, with the £89 million ($114m) winger finding the target in a friendly date with Brighton.

Ukraine international signed in January

Has struggled for form

On target during tour of United States

WHAT HAPPENED? The Ukraine international joined the Blues in a big-money deal during the January transfer window. He attracted plenty of criticism for his performances in 2022-23 as he went 17 games without finding the target for the Blues. Mudryk figured for his country at the U21 European Championship this summer in a bid to rediscover a spark, and looked lively during a 4-3 friendly win for Chelsea over Premier League rivals Brighton in Philadelphia. Mudryk scored the Blues’ second goal in that contest, with the fleet-footed 22-year-old winger putting the finishing touches to a flowing one-touch move

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Summer signing Christopher Nkunku was also on target for Chelsea, along with Conor Gallagher and another new recruit, Nicolas Jackson. Brighton staged a late fightback on American soil, to pull within one goal of familiar foes, but the 10-man Seagulls ultimately came up short following Jan Paul van Hecke’s second-half sending off.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea – who have already overcome Wrexham 5-0 in their pre-season programme – will be back in action against Newcastle on Wednesday, with further friendly outings against Fulham and Borussia Dortmund to come before opening their 2023-24 campaign at home to Liverpool on August 13.