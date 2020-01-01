Wan-Bissaka excited by Solskjaer’s vision for Man Utd as £50m full-back vows to get better

The England U21 star believes the Red Devils are taking the right approach by putting trust in youth and intends to play a big role in their future

Aaron Wan-Bissaka claims the future is “exciting” at under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with the 22-year-old vowing to raise his own game and play a leading role for the Red Devils heading forward.

Questions continue to be asked of the current coaching team at Old Trafford amid ongoing struggles for consistency.

Long-term vision has, however, been called for a regular basis, with another serious rebuilding project being taken in by the Red Devils.

A change in approach has seen the 13-time Premier League champions revert back to placing considerable trust in promising youngsters and home-grown additions in the transfer market.

Wan-Bissaka believes that philosophy will serve the club well, with Solskjaer still the right man to bring the good times back.

The flying full-back told Inside United: “It’s so exciting, definitely. I can see the manager’s plans and what he’s trying to do with the younger lot in the team.

“Consistency is the next step. If we do that, then we’ll be on another level.”

With United having invested £50 million ($65m) in Wan-Bissaka during the summer of 2019, the U21 international will be expected to figure prominently in any success over the coming years.

He intends to deliver on expectation, with the former star confident that he can take his game to even greater heights.

“Yeah, definitely. I’m happy. I think I’ve done well and I think I’ll only get better. I’m quite happy,” Wan-Bissaka added.

“When it comes to games, it’s not just about my performance, it’s about the team. I’ve enjoyed building relationships with the team in games, working on my partnership with the defence.

“We all go off each other, so that helps as well.

“My work in the final third is something that needs improving, for me.

“Coming to this club, that’s something that I knew I could improve here. I knew it would make me a better player, coming to United.”

Wan-Bissaka has plenty of experience and competition around him to help aid his development at United, particularly in a defensive unit which remains a work in progress.

He added: “Harry [Maguire] and Victor [Lindelof], they both help me on and off the pitch.

“Before a game, motivation, getting the clean sheet, same as last game, let’s go in hard, look to the next game. That helps. It gets you ready for that game.

“Axel [Tuanzebe] too – he’s really good competition. He’s 22, but he’s mature. He’s similar to Harry and Victor. He’s a loud guy, vocal, he likes to take charge. It helps to have those characters around.”