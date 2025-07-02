Wales national anthem: Land of My Fathers lyrics in full and explained

National anthems are a feature of international football and GOAL takes a look at the one the Dragons seek to take inspiration from

The playing of national anthems before any given event, or when much sought-after medals are being collected, is a time-honoured tradition that gets the heart racing and competitive juices pumping.

Grown men can be reduced to tears while belting out a song that means so much to so many, with carefully crafted lyrics tying all of those that hail from a particular corner of the world together.

In the case of Wales, there is something special about bonding over ‘Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau’ (Land of My Fathers), with GOAL taking a look at one of the more passionate tunes from the world of sport.

Wales national football team anthem

Name: "Land of My Fathers" (Welsh: "Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau") Lyrics: Evan James Music: James James Year: 1856

When competing under a Great Britain banner at competitions such as the Olympic Games, those of Welsh heritage have to make do with ‘God Save The Queen’ being their anthem of choice – as that ties all of the United Kingdom together.

When heading out on their own though – in football, rugby and the Commonwealth Games – international representatives of Wales get to sing ‘Land of My Fathers’ at great volume whenever an opportunity presents itself.

The lyrics, penned by Evan James, and the music, composed by his son James, beautifully convey a profound love for Wales, its rich history, and vibrant culture. While the exact origin of the song remains a bit uncertain, it powerfully celebrates the land, its people, and the enduring Welsh language.

James, the son, is believed to have composed the melody while strolling along the River Rhondda. He then asked his father, Evan, to write lyrics to accompany the tune. By the very next morning, Evan had crafted three verses that seamlessly fit the music. Some speculate that these emotionally charged lyrics were a heartfelt response to his brother, who had recently moved to America and was eager for Evan to join him there.

It was originally known as ‘Glan Rhondda’ (Banks of the Rhondda), with the popularity of the song gradually increasing from 1858.

A notable moment for the anthem occurred in 2022 when it was played for the very first time at a football World Cup, allowing a global audience to experience its stirring beauty.

Land of My Fathers lyrics in full

(In Welsh)

Mae hen wlad fy nhadau yn annwyl i mi,

Gwlad beirdd a chantorion, enwogion o fri;

Ei gwrol ryfelwyr, gwladgarwyr tra mad,

Dros ryddid collasant eu gwaed.

(Chorus)

Gwlad, gwlad, pleidiol wyf i’m gwlad.

Tra môr yn fur i’r bur hoff bau,

O bydded i’r hen iaith barhau.

(Second stanza)

Hen Gymru fynyddig, paradwys y bardd,

Pob dyffryn, pob clogwyn, i’m golwg sydd hardd;

Trwy deimlad gwladgarol, mor swynol yw si

Ei nentydd, afonydd, i fi.

(Chorus)

(Third stanza)

Os treisiodd y gelyn fy ngwlad tan ei droed,

Mae hen iaith y Cymry mor fyw ag erioed,

Ni luddiwyd yr awen gan erchyll law brad,

Na thelyn berseiniol fy ngwlad.

(Chorus)

(Translated into English)

This land of my fathers is dear to me

Land of poets and singers, and people of stature

Her brave warriors, fine patriots

Shed their blood for freedom

(Chorus)

Land! Land! I am true to my land!

As long as the sea serves as a wall for this pure, dear land

May the language endure for ever.

Old land of the mountains, paradise of the poets,

Every valley, every cliff a beauty guards;

Through love of my country, enchanting voices will be

Her streams and rivers to me.

(Chorus)

Though the enemy have trampled my country underfoot,

The old language of the Welsh knows no retreat,

The spirit is not hindered by the treacherous hand

Nor silenced the sweet harp of my land.

(Chorus)

When was 'Land of My Fathers' introduced to Welsh sport?

The first recorded rendition of ‘Land of My Fathers’ being used as a national anthem by Wales ahead of a sporting fixture came in 1905 ahead of the country’s rugby team facing a touring side from New Zealand.

Fans continued to sing it from the stands on a regular basis after that, but the Welsh football team continued to use ’God Save The Prince of Wales’ or ‘God Save The Queen’ until sporting bodies decided in 1975 that ‘Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau’ should be sung alone.

Many petitions to make the song the official national anthem of Wales have been submitted down the years, but none have ever been passed.

