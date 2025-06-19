‘Waiting for Manchester United’ - Bold Victor Osimhen transfer claim as Rio Ferdinand reacts to Nigerian striker snubbing eye-watering offer from the Saudi Pro League

Rio Ferdinand believes that Victor Osimhen is “waiting for Manchester United” after snubbing a big-money transfer to the Saudi Pro League.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Al-Hilal, who are currently competing at the FIFA Club World Cup, reportedly reached an agreement with Napoli for Nigeria international Osimhen to make his way to the Middle East. The 26-year-old frontman subsequently snubbed such a switch.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

It is claimed that he, after a 37-goal loan spell at Galatasaray in 2024-25, is looking to compete at the highest level in Europe. Osimhen is said to come with a £64 million ($86m) price tag despite having only a year left to run on his contract in Naples.

Article continues below

Getty Images

DID YOU KNOW

United, amid the struggles being endured by Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, remain in the market for another No.9. They missed out on Liam Delap, as he headed to Chelsea, while Sporting sensation Viktor Gyokores is being heavily linked with Arsenal as he wants to play Champions League football in 2025-26.

WHAT FERDINAND SAID

Quizzed on who the Red Devils should be looking at, former United defender Ferdinand told his Rio Presents YouTube channel: “No.9? They already know who I want. The comments know, the people know who I want, who I would go and get: Osimhen!

“It looks like he’s turned down Al-Hilal… he must be waiting for Manchester United. I don’t know if Manchester United are going to come. That’s the problem.”

Getty

TELL ME MORE?

Ferdinand added on United’s recruitment efforts so far, with £62.5m ($84m) forward Matheus Cunha already through the door at Old Trafford: “I’m happy with Cunha, he’s one of the ones I mentioned on my list. I hope it goes well for him.

“The problem is that I’ve been happy many times in transfer windows and it’s gone wrong. I’m hoping he’s not going to be added to that list. If they get [Bryan] Mbeumo, I’d be very happy.”

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD?

United remain an attractive proposition to big-name additions despite finishing 15th in the Premier League last season and missing out on European qualification. Ruben Amorim is overseeing another rebuild that is intended to get a fallen giant back on its feet.