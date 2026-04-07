Vinícius threatens to kill an Argentine player... and the response is shocking

A heated confrontation broke out between Brazilian star Vinícius Júnior and Mallorca defender Pablo Maffeo during the match, which saw a major upset as the home side beat Real Madrid 2–1 at Son Moix in La Liga.

The match itself was dramatic; Mallorca took the lead through a goal from Manu Morlanes in the first half, before Éder Militão equalised for Real Madrid in the 88th minute, only for Fedad Moriki to snatch the winner in stoppage time, securing all three points for his side in their battle to avoid relegation.

The clash between Vinícius and Mafiu has become a recurring tradition in every meeting between the two sides, but this time the cameras of ‘Movistar Plus+’ revealed more tense and heated details that had not previously been published.

The spark was ignited after Vinícius protested a referee’s decision, with Mafio turning to him and saying: “You’re talking now.”

In one of the most heated moments, the Brazilian dodged a kick from his opponent, then turned towards him and issued a direct threat: “I’ll kill you.”

It didn’t end there; Mafio received a yellow card after pushing Vinícius, to which he replied sarcastically: “Don’t be such a nuisance. You cry too much.”

A few minutes later, Mafio made a ‘beach ball’ gesture (balão de praia), a sarcastic reference to Vinícius losing the 2024 Ballon d’Or to Rodri.

The Brazilian striker quickly retorted: “Beach ball, yeah… you’re doing that to get on TV, you’ll definitely be on TV.”

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These clashes come against a backdrop of historical tension between the players, as Mafio has previously made provocative remarks in past interviews, including joking about facing Vinícius in a boxing ring.

Mafio is known for his rough and psychological defensive style, which aims to throw opponents off their game, and he succeeded in doing so to some extent this time, despite Vinícius’s technical brilliance in moments such as the ‘canó’ (the nutmeg).

These scenes are sparking widespread debate in the Spanish media, particularly as such verbal exchanges have become a recurring feature of Real Madrid’s matches against Mallorca, although they are not without moments of provocation that may sometimes cross the boundaries of fair play.