Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany admits facing former club Hamburg on Saturday will always feel special despite his injury-plagued spell there as a player. Returning to the Volksparkstadion with extra motivation after Wednesday's defeat at Lille, Kompany warned his squad must match HSV's strong home form.
Kompany prepares for emotional Volksparkstadion return
Saturday's Bundesliga trip to Hamburg carries deep personal meaning for Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany, who spent two years with the northern club as a player between 2006 and 2008 before joining Manchester City. Having joined HSV from Anderlecht for €10 million in June 2006, Kompany endured an injury-hit debut campaign and a later dispute over the 2008 Olympics, yet retains fond memories of the city.
"It'll always be a special game for me. I don't know why. I wasn't there for long, but the city and the people do something to you," Kompany said on Friday. "But we've got extra motivation to get three points, because we've got our challenges at the moment."
IMAGO
Demanding a reaction after first loss of 2026/27
Fresh from winning a domestic treble last season and extending his Bayern contract until 2029, Kompany saw his side suffer their first defeat of the 2026/27 campaign in a 2-1 Champions League loss at Lille on Wednesday. He insisted his dressing room remains honest, focused and determined to respond immediately.
"Our total priority these days is HSV against Bayern. We want to show a reaction after the loss to Lille," Kompany declared. "We've got our focus, our bubble... It's an environment where we can say anything, where we can always be honest with each other."
Respecting HSV's home streak and Polzin's praise
Since returning to the Bundesliga in 2025, 12th-placed Hamburg have won three straight home league matches—a run bettered only by RB Leipzig—and held Bayern to a 2-2 draw at the Volksparkstadion in January despite losing 4-0 at Werder Bremen last weekend. HSV boss Merlin Polzin welcomed the challenge despite losing Miro Muheim, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Yussuf Poulsen, Bilal Nadir and Nicolai Remberg to injury.
"We were promoted to be able to play against the best. We're now playing against by far the best team in Germany and one of the best in Europe," Polzin said.
Records on the line in northern Germany
Hamburg have gone 19 league meetings without beating Bayern, while defender Dayot Upamecano enters Saturday unbeaten in his last 54 Bundesliga appearances—just two shy of Jerome Boateng's all-time league record of 56.
With Borussia Dortmund two points clear at the top, Kompany is determined to leave his old stomping ground with all three points.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.