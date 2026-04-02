Video: Mané: We’ll beat Iraq 3–0

Sadio Mané, star of the Senegal national team and Saudi club Al-Nassr, has commented on the upcoming clash between the Lions of Teranga and Iraq in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup, scheduled to take place next summer in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The Iraqi national team officially qualified for the 2026 World Cup finals after recently defeating Bolivia 2-1 in the Mexican city of Monterrey in the second leg of the continental play-offs, securing their place in Group I, which also includes France, Senegal and Norway.

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Amidst a light-hearted atmosphere during Al-Nassr’s training session on Thursday, Mané predicted his country’s victory over the ‘Lions of Mesopotamia’ by a score of 3-0 in the match scheduled for 26 June, a prediction met with laughter by his Iraqi teammate, Haider Abdul-Karim.

It is worth noting that this is Iraq’s second appearance in the World Cup, following the 1986 tournament in Mexico, whilst Senegal have competed in the World Cup on three previous occasions (2002, 2018, 2022).

The “Lions of Teranga” are one of the few African teams to have reached the World Cup quarter-finals, having done so at the 2002 tournament in South Korea and Japan.