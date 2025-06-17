VIDEO: Lucky escape for Lionel Messi? Inter Miami captain appears to headbutt Al Ahly defender in Club World Cup draw as he goes viral for furious outburst

Lionel Messi may have been lucky to avoid a red card in Inter Miami’s FIFA Club World Cup opener, as he appeared to headbutt an opponent.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The Argentine superstar cut a frustrated figure as the Herons were held to a goalless draw by Egyptian outfit Al Ahly. The final outcome could have been worse for the MLS side as Oscar Ustari saved a penalty in order to keep the scores level.

WATCH THE CLIP

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Messi did come close to forcing a breakthrough, as he saw an audacious long-range effort tipped onto the crossbar, but was fortunate in some ways to complete the 90 minutes after becoming caught up in a heated argument.

DID YOU KNOW

A clip of that furious outburst has gone viral, with eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi seen forcing his head into that of Al Ahly defender Yasser Ibrahim. The all-time great avoided any punishment for his actions.

TELL ME MORE

It is not the first time that Messi has lost his cool this season, with the 37-year-old seeing his feathers ruffled in MLS action. He has confronted match officials and opposition coaches after being left disappointed with decisions and results.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI?

That behaviour merely shows that Messi’s will to win continues to burn bright, with the most decorated player in history competing in a global event on American soil before returning to domestic action and continuing a countdown to the 2026 World Cup.

Getty